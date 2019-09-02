Solar power has experienced an average annual growth rate of 50 percent in the last decade, with California continuing to dominate the solar market in the United States, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The activity continues locally.
Jim Hammond, president of Jim Hammond Electric Inc. in Yuba City, said his business is as busy as it has ever been installing solar.
Hammond’s company started providing solar power services to the community in 2010, providing solar power options for agriculture and farming, homes and businesses in addition to solar repairs.
Many homeowners were enticed to explore the solar power option after the passage of the Solar Investment Tax Credit in 2006, providing the industry continued stability and growth.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, installations surged in 2016 ahead of potential expiration of the tax credit, but an extension in late 2015 has created federal policy stability through 2021.
Energy Sage estimates solar power creates a net 20-year savings of $51,008-$69,011 in Yuba County and $54,772-$74,035 in Sutter County. The payback period for Yuba County is estimated at 5.3-7.2 years while Sutter County projections show a pay back period of 5.1-6.9 years. Both counties are reported to have an electricity bill offset of 84-114 percent.
While the Solar Energy Industries Association reports that the cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70 percent over the last decade, from a pre-incentive price of $40,000 in 2010 to roughly $18,000 today, the decision to go solar still remains a costly investment for homeowners.
The decision can be even more difficult with the variety of solar options available – buying, leasing, or power sharing – and the costs on contracts associated with them.
“The best route to getting solar installed on your roof is to pay for your system upfront and not finance it,” Hammond said. “But if you need financing then an unsecured home improvement loan is the best option.”
Hammond said there are several local banks that specialize in solar loans and offer great terms and interest rates.
Solar Power Rocks reports that purchasing solar panels with cash or a loan is not an option available to everyone, so California has designed two programs to help low-income homeowners go solar, essentially for free.
Families that are at or below 80 percent of area median income can qualify for the California Single Family Affordable Solar Homes or the Disadvantaged Communities Single Family Affordable Solar Homes programs.
To qualify for the SASH program, individuals must also own and live in their own single family home, receive electricity from one of the three participating power companies – Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison or San Diego Gas and Electric – and live in a home defined as affordable housing by the California Public Utilities Commission.
According to Solar Power Rocks, the DAC-SASH program, launched earlier this year, is a continuation of the SASH program that adds further restrictions to which households qualify in order to ensure funds go to those most in need. To qualify for this program, households must meet the requirements of the California Alternate Rates for Energy program and live in one of the top 25 percent most disadvantaged communities as identified by the CalEnviroScreen in addition to the qualifications required for the SASH program.
Sarah Norris, owner of Sutter Buttes Real Estate, said she believes solar is a benefit and has it on her own home.
When asked how solar panels affect the resale value of a home, Norris said only owned solar panels can be considered to have contributed value to a home.
“Unfortunately, the leased panels require any potential buyer to qualify for the monthly payment for the remainder of the original contract,” Norris said. “That commitment can discourage some buyers, especially those unfamiliar with the benefits of having solar.”
Norris said that when choosing solar power options for her own home, she chose to lease the panels because of the high cost associated with purchasing them outright.
“I was also concerned about the panels being less efficient after 20 years and liked the fact that I could sign up for a new lease, with new panels, or consider purchasing again after the term of my current contract is up,” Norris said.
When selling a home with solar, she said there are pros and cons to each solar power option.
“If you’re a seller and you have a lease, you should just be aware it might turn off some buyers,” Norris said. “But, if you purchased, it won’t gain you dollar for dollar in the sales price of the home, so the hope is that the seller was able to reap the benefits long enough before they had to sell so that it makes sense financially.”
And if you’re a buyer and are lucky enough to find a home with owned solar panels?
“Just know you’re likely benefiting from that value more than the seller will benefit from any increased value,” Norris said.