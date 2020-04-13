Virtual meetings, work-from-home, remote work and rotating schedules used to be options. For now, that’s most often the standard way of doing business.
From the front lines of the medical community that are dealing with COVID-19 patients to construction companies, networking and technology companies are helping more than ever.
“Fortunately for us, we’ve designed our customers’ computer networks to accommodate a remote workforce,” said Jason Gretsch, president of Alliant Networking Services. “Today, we are merely invoking the function and working to set up everyone from home.”
“We’ve been extremely grateful to work with and help Harmony Health Medical Clinic and their three locations,” Gretsch said. “They are the unsung heroes that are helping our community at the core. Our partnership with Harmony is amazing and supporting their workforce is very rewarding.”
He said they’ve added the capability for medical team members to connect with patients remotely.
“We’ve been able to help launch their TeleHealth Services via their Patient Portal,” he said. “With this feature they can see patients remotely and safely. Our efforts to support their needs are a priority and this is an amazing time to be focused and diligent.”
He said Hilbers, Inc., a local contracting company that has multiple jobs running simultaneously in various states, has made quick adjustments to keep their business running.
“Hilbers, Inc. is a great example of resiliency. They are working very diligently to keep their team working and safe simultaneously,” he said. “We’ve been able to quickly set up their team as a remote workforce and have had the opportunity to connect with them individually on a much more personal level.”
Gretsch said his work helps put company leaders and their workforce at ease – knowing they can continue working safely.
“We can sense the calm every time we finish setting up another remote worker,” he said. “Their ability to continue working and help keep their company thriving is extremely important to everyone right now.”
Russell Hogue, with the Yuba City-based company Computer Works, said they’ve made similar adjustments to help clients in a new way.
“While daily calls for service for business customers is down due to many of our customers being closed, it has made time available for seeing to the needs of many of those same customers to work remotely from home,” he said. “The ability to meet remotely via Zoom meetings and conference calls is making communication and coordination while remaining socially distant more feasible.”