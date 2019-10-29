LOS ANGELES – Californians are bracing for major power outages throughout the state as utilities consider sweeping blackouts amid returning high winds.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Monday it could shut off power to 605,000 customers Tuesday and Wednesday in its latest bid to reduce the wildfire risk.
The blackout would cover more than two dozen Northern California counties and comes just days after a much larger power shut-off that covered nearly 1 million customers over the weekend. That outage is believed to have affected more than 2 million residents in the Bay Area and other northern regions.
To the south, a forecast of more Santa Ana winds prompted Southern California Edison to say it could shut off power to more than 350,000 customers.
The blackouts are a new and controversial tactic designed to prevent wind-driven brush fires caused by downed utility lines. Officials think the tactic is effective. But two major fires this month – the Kincade in Sonoma County and the Saddleridge in L.A. – might have been caused by downed power lines.
With the big Kincade fire spreading, Santa Rosa residents were forced to evacuate in darkness early Sunday amid PGE power outages, using flashlights and cellphones as light sources.
Elsewhere, businesses have had to close and plans have been canceled. Food spoiled in refrigerators.
PGE on Monday revealed it had failed to notify about 23,000 of its customers of precautionary power shutdowns earlier this month and also disclosed that its equipment malfunctioned near two fires that broke out in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon.