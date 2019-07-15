When Sutter County firefighters arrived to extinguish a house fire early Sunday, the entire roof was already gone.
A vacant home at Wilson Road caught fire around 2:20 a.m. and by the time a Sutter County sheriff’s deputy arrived, flames were between 50 and 100 feet high, Sutter County Battalion Chief Richard Epperson said Monday. The deputy arrived before fire personnel and determined the home had been vacant.
Four water tenders – each holding between 3,000 and 4,000 gallons of water – worked to extinguish the flames for nearly four hours, Epperson said.
The entire home was a loss and the cause is under investigation, he said.
It was a busy weekend for the department, which fought a small grass fire a day earlier.
On Saturday at noon, personnel fought a heavy vegetation fire in the 3400 block of O’Banion Road. It was an escaped control burn, Epperson said, that caught up an outbuilding and tractor. The fire burned about a quarter-acre of grass.