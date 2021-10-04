A Vacaville man died in a vehicle collision on Highway 113 in Sutter County on Friday, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood identified the man as Marcos Martinez, 27, on Monday.
At around 9 p.m. Friday, CHP Chico and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a traffic collision on Highway 113 in the area of Robbins. A deputy located the collision scene near Highway 113 and Pelger Road. A preliminary investigation determined that Martinez was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south on Highway 113 at an undetermined speed and crossed over the center line of the road where he sideswiped a 2000 Ford F-150 towing a 20-foot trailer driven by Rodrigo Ramos Torres, 34, of Colusa, traveling north on Highway 113. The truck was traveling around 55 miles per hour. The Ford Focus struck the leading edge of the trailer causing extensive damage to the driver’s side of the Ford Focus. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.
It is unknown if Martinez was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision. Torres remained on scene and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Highway 113 was closed to all traffic from around 9:15-11:15 p.m. on Friday in order to collect evidence and clear the approximately 1,000-ft debris field.