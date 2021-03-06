Because the risk for severe illness increases with age, for those that contract COVID-19, it has been a priority to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older.
But how are local senior living facilities dealing with this task? We checked in with them to see where things stand now.
Carol Pickard, executive director of the Courtyards and The Gardens Alzheimer’s Care in Yuba City, said residents at both of these facilities have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Audre Smith, executive director at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville, said vaccination distribution is in progress and the first of three vaccination clinics has been held at that facility. The next two are slated for mid-March and mid-April.
“As an organization, we are extremely grateful for vaccine availability and strongly believe that this will be a lifesaving turning point in our fight against this virus,” said Smith. “We encourage all of our residents and staff members to provide consent to be vaccinated.”
Brenda Williams, marketing director at Summerfield Senior Living in Yuba City, said the handful of residents and staff that had yet to receive their second dose of the vaccine were vaccinated on Thursday.
At this time, residential care and skilled nursing facilities in the area remain closed to the public and continue to follow state and federal guidelines regarding the pandemic because Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system.
Smith said residents and their loved ones are encouraged to connect through Zoom, window visits and outdoor visits with a partition while the closure is in place.
“Recently, we helped one resident host a Zoom birthday party, with 20 people who attended on our big-screen TV,” said Smith.
As another precautionary measure, local facilities have also halted congregate dining.
“We are looking forward to going back to congregate dining very soon,” said Pickard. “The residents will be very excited about that. Eating alone in their rooms isn’t very fun!”
Pickard said she anticipates that congregate dining and in-person visits will resume in the near future as long as local facilities continue to see a downward trend in positive COVID cases.
“Hard to say when things will go back to ‘normal’ but we are inching closer!,” said Pickard.
According to Pickard, assisted living facilities are required to perform surveillance testing, which means testing 25 percent of staff every week. If a facility receives a positive test they go into ‘response’ testing phase which requires all employees and all residents to be tested weekly until the facility goes two weeks with no positive tests, said Pickard.
While the facilities remain closed, Smith said ensuring that residents stay active and engaged during these times of physical distancing is one of the top priorities at Prestige.
“Our team is constantly developing innovative, fun activities for residents that adhere to health and safety guidelines,” said Smith.
Smith said the facility offers plenty of hallway events, including a special activity cart with a monthly theme.
“In February, the theme was Valentine’s Day, so the cart handed out strawberries and (non-alcoholic) mimosas to residents,” said Smith. “We also offer one-on-one exercises with a wellness coach, such as strength and mobility and walks outside so residents can enjoy plenty of fresh air.”
Williams said the only visitors who are permitted to enter Summerfield at this time are essential health care providers.
“Like our staff, they must wash their hands at the outside hand washing station, wear masks, and be screened for symptoms along with a temperature check,” said Williams.
Looking to the future, Pickard said it is her fear that people will become complacent knowing that vaccines are being distributed and positive cases are declining.
“I wish everyone understood how desperately the seniors I know wish that people would mind the protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands,” said Pickard. “They want to be able to hug their children and grandchildren again….and we need the public’s help to get to that point!”