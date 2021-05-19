There will be COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Lindhurst High School and Marysville High School this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics and is available to Yuba-Sutter residents at no cost.
Anyone 12 years of age and older can receive the vaccine – minors will need written consent or be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The clinic at Lindhurst High School – 4446 Olive Ave., Olivehurst – will take place today (Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic at Marysville High School – 12 18th St., Marysville – will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will be in the south auditorium.
People can register for the clinics at myturn.ca.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted.