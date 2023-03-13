Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Guild chairperson Colleen Pelfrey referenced making a quilt to “a warm hug I can wrap up in” during day one of the 40th annual Valley Quilt Guild Show on Saturday inside the Main Exhibit Hall at Yuba City’s Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. 

“If you have people in your life that you like to make a warm hug for, (then) quilting is the way to do it,” Pelfrey said. 

