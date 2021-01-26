The first of multiple storm fronts was expected to hit the Yuba-Sutter area last night and into early morning, according to Karleisa Rogacheski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Rogacheski said there’s a likelihood for moderate to widespread precipitation with a chance for snow to reach the Yuba County foothills, near Oregon House, which ranges between 1,500 and 2,000 feet in elevation.
Winds were forecast to ramp up as high as 60 mph.
“Potentially it will be a really loud and windy night,” Rogacheski said. “There will be … rain and snow through Friday, with the bulk through Thursday.
As of Tuesday evening, Pacific Gas & Electric Co, had not yet announced the need for any public safety power shutoffs this week.
PGE urged customers to prepare for the possibility of outages through the week.
Through the week, rain totals are expected to reach up to four inches in the valley. In the foothills above 2,000 feet and south of Interstate 80, snowfall has the potential to hit six inches through Friday.
North of I-80, the weather service is calling for up to a foot of snow in the mountains.