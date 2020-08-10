Sacramento Valley residents will have a little heat relief today and Wednesday, but that’s about it before the temperatures rise again for the rest of the week … at least.
A report from the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service puts Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures somewhere around normal – in the 90s. But then the heat climbs to as much as 10 degrees above normal again and is expected to stay above 100 into next week.
The hottest temperatures are expected in the northern Valley. The NWS warns that sensitive groups – especially those working outside – could be at risk.