Agricultural production in Yuba County generated $241.1 million in gross value in 2018, according to a county crop report released on Monday.
The growth by about 4 percent in gross value over the prior year can largely be attributed to significant increases in rice prices, in addition to the rise of timber production and increase in kiwi acreage, said Yuba County Ag Commissioner Stephen Scheer.
“We certainly saw a good deal of price fluctuations among the various crop prices in 2018, which is really not that unusual,” Scheer said. “In the end, local agriculture values rose, once again proving our crops to be the economic driver for this region.”
Rice topped walnuts as the county’s top crop in 2018. The field crop generated nearly $63 million, mainly due to an increase in prices of approximately $120 per ton. Production per acre was up slightly, and acreage expanded by about 3,700 acres compared to 2017 totals.
Walnuts, the county’s top crop in 2017, took a huge hit last year due to price decreases of more than $1,200 per ton. After generating $74 million in 2017, the crop’s value dropped to nearly $42.3 million last year, ranking it the county’s second largest crop.
The county’s third leading crop, peaches, also saw a drop in value last year, though nowhere near the extent of walnuts. Peaches generated $32.4 million in 2018, which is down about $1 million from the year before.
The next largest crops, livestock and cling peaches, each generated around $20 million last year. Livestock decreased in value by about $3.4 million mainly due to a decrease in price, while cling peaches were down nearly $3 million due to a decrease in acreage.
Kiwi and timber jumped into the sixth and seventh spots, respectively, after a big 2018. Scheer said the kiwi crop expanded in acreage, resulting in a value that surged from nearly $7.4 million in 2017 to nearly $13.9 million in 2018. Timber benefitted from increased production that more than doubled its value, going from about $5 million two years ago to $12.2 million in 2018, he said.
Rounding out the top 10 were almonds ($7.84 million), pasture ($5.7 million) and nursery stock ($2.97 million).
“The contribution of agriculture to the economy of Yuba County is not totally reflected in the values contained in this report,” Scheer said in a letter included in the crop report. “Processing, transporting, marketing and other farm related services directly or indirectly tied to agriculture, benefited appreciably. The agricultural industry can be estimated to have returned four times the gross agriculture value to our local economy in 2018.”
To view the Yuba County 2018 Crop Report, go to www.yuba.org/2018cropreport.pdf.