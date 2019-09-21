Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order earlier this week aimed at lessening the impact of electronic cigarettes on youth.
The order directed the creation of a public awareness campaign to “educate youth, young adults and parents about the health risks of vaping nicotine and cannabis products,” according to a release from Newsom’s office.
On Monday, Newsom also signed Senate Bill 39 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), which will impose stricter age verification requirements for tobacco products sold online or by mail.
As of June 2016, e-cigarettes and vapes have been considered tobacco products as part of the law that raised the smoking age from 18 to 21.
Newsom’s order comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited e-cigarette use and vaping as the reason for an outbreak of lung injuries. According to the CDC’s website, 530 cases have been reported in 38 states and seven people have died. Two of the seven people who died were from California.
The California Legislature adjourned for the year on Sept. 13 and will return on Jan. 6, 2020. It remains to be seen if further steps will be taken by state government to crackdown even further on e-cigarettes and vapes next year.
Yuba County Communications and Legislative Affairs Coordinator Russ Brown said Yuba County did not take an official position on the issue but it sees any effort to address the health concern as a step in the right direction.
“I do think it’s time to sound the alarm,” said Yuba County Health Educator Carin Watts, who works for the county’s tobacco education program.
Watts said there is no one type of vape or e-cigarette that is responsible for the majority of the lung injuries reported by the CDC. While tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been found as being present in the majority of the cases reported, there are still cases of people with similar symptoms who do not have a history of THC use, according to Watts.
The other ingredients prevalent in vapes that are not considered safe to ingest are not safe to inhale, Watts said, due to the respiratory system being more delicate. The result of inhalation is fat lining the lungs.
Local impacts
Albert Powell High School Principal Jennifer Cates has seen an increase in e-cigarette and vape use specifically at the high school level.
“It’s been an increasing issue across the board,” Cates said.
Cates described the use of these devices on her campus as being more and more generally accepted and a little disturbing. After school, when students are leaving campus but still on school property, they are surprised when campus officials tell them to stop vaping.
At home, Cates encouraged parents to educate themselves about the different types of vapes and e-cigarettes. Because the devices can be mistaken for pens and chargers for phones, Cates believes some parents are unaware of their child’s use.
Ray Burnett has owned Quality Vapes on Bridge Street in Yuba City for six years and got into the business of e-cigarettes and vapes to help his wife quit smoking. Burnett spoke about examples of customers who quit smoking and people with asthma not needing to use their inhaler device after starting to vape.
He believes there’s a good chance a flavor ban will go into effect next year. If a ban goes into effect, Burnett expects his store would go out of business.
Burnett has already started looking into possible truck driver jobs in case the ban becomes reality.
Netvapes, also located in Yuba City on Colusa Highway, is run by Jeremy Howard, his father and brother.
Howard said his store has helped thousands of people, including himself, quit smoking. Howard and Burnett both don’t sell to people under 21.
Howard blamed black market vapes as being the cause of the latest outbreak and that vapes work as a way to quit smoking because they replicate the act of smoking that are not possible with gum or a patch.
Vaping is not FDA approved, Watts said, and there are plenty of other resources that are much safer and are approved to help people quit smoking.
Watts suggested parents visit www.flavorshookkids.org to get more information and example scripts for how they can talk to their kids about the issue.