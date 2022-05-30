After a fire that destroyed the former Peach Tree Mall in Linda, rumors have circulated among the Yuba-Sutter community about what would finally go in its place after being dormant for so many years.
At the top of the rumor list was Costco, a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. While the rumor has been brought up many times, such as during a recent candidate forum for Yuba County, officials have been reluctant to say whether or not it would actually happen.
On Saturday, Yuba County District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez made an official statement on the matter.
“They said it couldn’t be done. They said we were crazy. Well today, I’m beyond thrilled to announce that we did it. It’s official, Costco is coming to Linda,” Vasquez said in a Facebook video while standing in front of signatures that supported the effort to bring Costco to Linda.
Vasquez, who is running for re-election in the June 7 direct primary, said on Monday it was all but a done deal.
“What has gone on is that Costco came out here, there were a couple questions that they had. We took care of that. We addressed it,” Vasquez said. “We gave them a letter that said this is what we’re going to do along Lindhurst. This is what we’re going to do to make sure their store is well-received. It’s a win-win situation.”
Vasquez said according to David Lanza, a part owner of the Peach Tree Mall site, Costco is coming. Vasquez said Lanza said they were “closing escrow” on June 10.
Brent Hastey, a current Yuba Water Agency director also running for re-election, confirmed what Vasquez announced. He posted on Facebook on Sunday a message from the owners of the Peach Tree Mall site: “Costco wouldn’t be coming to Yuba County without Brent. Many vital infrastructure and economic revitalization projects would not be underway if it weren’t for Brent’s leadership.”
When asked to clarify exactly what was happening, Hastey on Monday seemed confident the deal was done.
“I have talked to the three owners, hence the quote on my page. My understanding is Costco is all in. That means they have signed the agreements. The last thing they needed was a signature from the CEO and that has been done,” Hastey said in an email. “The owners believe that the agreement needed with SaveMart will be here by tomorrow. That is the last thing needed. My understanding is Costco likes to announce when they pull permits and they plan on pulling on June 10th. So confirmation should come shortly. I do know the owners well enough that if they were not confident, they would not have agreed to the quote.”
Vasquez said it was important for Linda to have something such as Costco not only for jobs, but for a better outlook on the future.
“I don’t really pay attention to the naysayers because all we can do is hope. What Linda needs is hope,” he said.