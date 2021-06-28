The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District plans to begin ultra low volume spraying later this week in an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
The first application of the season is scheduled to take place on Thursday. All pesticide applications are predicated on mosquito abundance, disease activity and favorable weather conditions. District personnel will perform spraying with pickup mounted foggers every week starting as early as 3:30 a.m. and continuing up to 2.5 hours.
Spraying will usually take place on Thursday mornings in the communities of Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, East Marysville, south and west Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter, and Tierra Buena. The communities of Meridian and Robbins will be sprayed on Tuesday evenings.
Agricultural areas are being treated for adult mosquitos weekly with ground fogging on Tuesday evenings, and agricultural areas west of Yuba City, east of Olivehurst/Plumas Lake and north of Marysville are being treated during the evenings by aircraft as necessary (aircraft applications will be made with a yellow and blue striped Air Tractor, a white Cessna 232 Skymaster, or a white with red stripe Ag Wagon flying at approximately 300 feet in elevation). Spraying will be performed weekly starting at sunset and lasting 2-3 hours and is dependent on appropriate weather conditions. The program will be discontinued in the fall when there is a significant drop in the mosquito population and disease activity.
Insecticides used by the district are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and applied according to label directions by trained and certified technicians and contractors. Although the materials pose a low risk to human health, the district advised some people may prefer to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors, keeping their window closed and turning off their window-mounted air conditions, evaporative coolers and whole house fans when spraying is taking place in the immediate area.
For more information, call the district office at 674-5456 ext. 0 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or by visiting www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.