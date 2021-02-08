People have been looking for ways to get outside and find things to do while spending more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the things people have turned to is gardening.
“People have been really aware of their surroundings. Since we’re at home, you want to make it the best you can,” said Norma McMath, a Sutter-Yuba University of California Cooperative Extension master gardener.
Jessica Oakes, manager at Sperbeck’s Nursery in Yuba City, said they have seen many people take up gardening in the last year.
“People are looking to be more self-sufficient in providing their own food (and) they have more time at home and are working to beautify,” Oakes said.
McMath said, while there are some things that can be grown year-round, one of the best times to plant in the Yuba-Sutter area is in the fall.
“Then, you’re hoping that over the winter, it’ll get all the natural moisture and it gives the roots sometime to establish before we get that nice, hot weather,” McMath said. “... I’m not saying you can’t plant in the spring, it just takes a little extra work.”
Oakes said this is a good month to find plants that are ready to go in the ground – such as trees, roses and shrubs.
She said there are also many plants that are easy to take care of – such as some flowers and vegetables, including herbs.
McMath said, with the water situation in California, she recommends people keep an eye out for drought-tolerant plants.
“Water is always going to be an issue here,” she said. “I think people should really be aware of that. Most nurseries are sectioning (off) an area for drought-tolerant plants.”
When first planting something, she said it can require some “good watering” until it’s established – when a plant is purchased from a nursery, it may be getting watered everyday, especially in the summer.
“There’s so much to know – (such as) amending your soil, being practical about what you’re going to plant, knowing you’re probably going to make some missteps,” McMath said.
Oakes said when someone is getting started, it can be difficult and not everything will survive. But they shouldn’t be discouraged.
“Gardening can break your heart … Keep learning from failures and enjoy the beauty of the little things that go well,” Oakes said. “... I just think gardening is really great for all of our mental health, it gets us out in the sunshine.”