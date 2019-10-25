A vegetation fire ignited Friday afternoon on the river side of the levee off Burns Drive in Yuba City.
Yuba City Fire Battalion Chief Shane Lawson said the blaze was called in about 2:30 p.m. and when first responders arrived there was about an acre of a fully-involved vegetation fire in one of the homeless encampments.
Lawson said the units were immediately put in place on the north and south side to set up a containment zone and force the fire to the river.
The fire was contained in about an hour with no reported injuries, Lawson said.
“The biggest concern is getting any human beings that were still down in the camp sites taken care of making sure everyone is out of the area,” Lawson said.
There were homeless camps in close proximity on each side of the fire area.
Lawson said fires that start in the river bottoms are especially dangerous for a multitude of reasons.
“Folks shouldn’t be down here to begin with,” Lawson said. “When they’re down here and having fires it creates a live-safety hazard for themselves and my employees.”
Samuel Foster, who lives about two miles from the area and was one of the first on the scene before emergency personnel, said this is about the third or fourth fire to start here in the last six months.
He first noticed from inside his home, black billowing smoke.
Upon arrival, Foster said he witnessed the fire and heard what appeared to be propane or butane tanks in the vicinity.
“There was a lot of pops, booms and bangs going on,” Foster said. “I think it could have been a lot worse than it was today. Luckily, first responders were able to put it out pretty quickly.”
Lawson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.