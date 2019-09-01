A vegetation fire broke out near Smartsville in Yuba County on Sunday, according to Yuba Net. It reached around 15-20 acres and was completely contained as of Sunday evening.
According to the website, engines responded to a reported vegetation fire on Timbuctoo Road near Hammonton Road at around 2:30 p.m.
No road closures, evacuations or structures threatened were reported.
It was reported that at around 4:20 p.m., forward progress of the fire was stopped, and progress was being made with mop up operations at 5 p.m.