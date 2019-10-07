The driver of a vehicle was killed Saturday night in a crash that ended a police pursuit.
At 10:18 p.m., a small pickup truck reportedly traveling at high speeds in the area of the Fifth Street Bridge was spotted by a Yuba City police officer. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly immediately exited the bridge and ran a stop sign, said Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen in an email.
The officer pursued the driver, an adult male, as he headed south on Second Street past Garden Highway toward the Yuba City boat ramp.
The driver then collided with several parked cars on the side of the road and was found unresponsive at the wheel and was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured in the collision, Runyen said.
Runyen would not disclose the name of the deceased driver at this time. The collision and pursuit are still under investigation.