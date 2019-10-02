A vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning ended on Feather River Boulevard with a vehicle rolling several times and the driver being ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the Marysville Police Department.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored sedan for reckless driving in the area of Feather River Boulevard and Highway 70, but the driver increased speed and fled from officers beginning the pursuit.
The vehicle, later found to be driven by Justin Hill, 30, of Yuba City, reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour before he lost control of the vehicle near Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Drive, according to Marysville Police Lt. Manuel Cardoza.
Hill was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
He was transported to UC Davis for medical treatment where he remained as of Wednesday night.
Cardoza said Hill will be charged with felony evading and driving with a suspended license. Cardoza could not disclose the nature of Hill’s injuries.