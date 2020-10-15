A trial began this week for a Meridian man accused of killing two people while driving distracted.
In February 2018, Jacob Correia was allegedly speeding west on Highway 20 while distracted by his cellphone. He collided into the back of a pickup truck and swerved into the eastbound lane where he collided with another pickup truck.
Colusa residents Jose Velazquez-Garcia, 48, and Deysi Reyes, 58, were killed in the collision.
Correia was charged in May 2019 with two counts of murder and one count of vehicular manslaughter, though the court dismissed the murder counts earlier this year after finding insufficient cause to try him for murder, according to Appeal archives.
Diego Heimlich, lead prosecutor for the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, said his team was still in the process of jury selection as of Wednesday morning but hoped to start calling witnesses later in the day.
“We anticipate the trial will last until the middle of next week,” Heimlich said.