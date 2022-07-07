In preparation for the 10th annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking food purveyors, wine vintners and brewers to take part as vendors for the October event.
Scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, the goal for Taste of Yuba-Sutter is to have 50 different vendors and more than 500 attendees, the chamber said.
Described as a great way for the community to learn about local food, wineries, and breweries, only businesses or possible vendors located in Yuba or Sutter counties are eligible to participate.
According to the chamber, the Taste of Yuba-Sutter will be an “excellent opportunity” for vendors to “showcase their signature food, beer and wine products to a wide-reaching audience.”
As part of the event, all participants will be entered into a People’s Choice contest. Those that want to take part in the Taste of Yuba-Sutter will need to turn in their application by Sept. 15.
“Our event insurance requires that all vendors must provide a certificate of liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000 liability and $2,000,000 aggregate naming the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Directors, Staff, Ambassadors, and Volunteers as additionally insured,” the chamber said. “This is a fundraising event with proceeds going toward promoting Yuba-Sutter businesses, business advocacy, student, and business education programs, shop local initiatives, regional visitor attractions and much more.”
There is no cost to participate. Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space for their booth. Tables, chairs, linens, and décor for a booth is the responsibility of the vendor, but rental options for tables and chairs are available.
Along with the People’s Choice contest, vendors also can participate in a Top Chef or Top Vintner contest. Those that take part can bring as many selections for sampling as desired but must identify the product and category that will be showcased for the contest.
“The Top Chef and Top Vintner categories will be judged by three professional chefs based on specific criteria,” the chamber said. “If (you) enter in the Top Chef categories competition, you will be required to showcase the chosen ingredient of prunes in your dish, which also must be locally sourced (Yuba or Sutter counties). This competition is an opportunity to highlight creativity, divine cuisine, and showcase what sets you apart. Prunes will be provided (for) free to competitors. Arrangements for amounts needed and pick up of prunes will be coordinated through the Vendor Hosts.”
The chamber said the Top Chef competition was created for chefs who want a more rigorous challenge of creating the best dish of the night. There will be two Top Chef categories: Top Chef Savory and Top Chef Sweet.
The Top Vintner competition will be for vintners who want to participate in the judged competition, the chamber said. There will be two categories in Top Vintner: Top Vintner White and Top Vintner Red.
For more information, visit https://www.yubasutterchamber.com/TOYS.