Yuba City resident and veteran Gregory Dwayne Gross filed a lawsuit against the Yuba City Police Department on Wednesday, claiming that he has been left permanently paralyzed after an incident he claimed involved police brutality.
According to Gross’ lawyer Moseley Collins, Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson threw Gross face first to the ground, breaking his neck and paralyzing him while his hands were handcuffed behind his back.
The incident in question occurred on April 12, 2020, while Gross was being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with an enhancement for having a blood alcohol level above .15 percent, hit-and-run resulting in property damage and resisting arrest.
Collins admits that Gross was under the influence but insists that the hit-and-run was a fluke accident where Gross hit a parked car going one mile per hour.
Yuba City police were called to the scene a short time later and police body camera footage obtained by Collins shows Gross being taken to the ground by Jackson, a maneuver Jackson referred to as “pain compliance.” Collins, however, argues that Gross was following all of the officer’s directions at the time of the arrest.
After being transported to Adventist Health/Rideout, video footage shows Gross outside on the ground with a bloody face. Several times after he was picked up off the ground, Gross can be heard saying, “I can’t feel my legs.”
At one point in the video at the hospital, while Gross is seen bloody and begging for help, one of the officers can be seen in the background with a smile on his face.
Gross has also filed a lawsuit against Advantist Health/Rideout for his treatment while he was in custody. Collins said during the five hours he was there, staff ignored his cries for help and one nurse went so far as to tell Gross to stop telling them that he could not feel his legs.
According to Collins, Gross was diagnosed with quadriplegia the night of the incident at Adventist Health/Rideout and required two spine fusion surgeries at UC Davis as a result of his injuries.
Gross said his injuries now prevent him from walking and using his hands. He also has paralysis of the bladder and bowels.
“My hands don’t work,” said Gross. “... I can’t write, I can’t open my hands to grab anything because the injury caused paralysis in my fingers and now they’re contracted.”
One of Gross’ treatment doctors, Christopher Stephenson, reported that he will need around-the-clock agency-hired nursing care for the rest of his life in addition to a nurse case manager and nurse supervisor for three to five hours per month.
“He is unable to feed himself and he never will be able to,” said Collins. “He is unable to walk and he never will be able to. He is unable to get out of bed and he never will be able to. He is unable to take himself to the bathroom and he never will be able to.”
Gross, a veteran, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in November for the drunk driving charges and another hearing is scheduled to take place in February.
According to Appeal archives, Gross was also involved in an incident in 2013 where authorities believed he accidentally ran over his then-girlfriend Deronda Gail Harris with a Freightliner semi-trailer truck he was driving.
“Gross thought she was walking into a Chevron gas station to use the restroom at 2:50 p.m. in Cottonwood,” the Appeal reported. “Gross turned his truck around, towing a two-axle flatbed trailer, the CHP said. Gross, after completing the U-turn, found Harris badly injured in the roadway where it appears she was run over by the right-side tires of the truck and trailer. It appears Harris had been behind the semi’s sleeper berth in front of the rear axles on the right side when she was struck, the CHP said.”
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident and no one was cited or arrested, according to officials.
Collins said the goal of filing this lawsuit is to get the money necessary to pay for the care that Gross will need for the rest of his life and to prevent this from happening to someone else.
By bringing this lawsuit, Collins said they are taking a stand and calling out YCPD so they will be held accountable for the damage that was caused. They are hopeful this lawsuit will inspire other departments to be more careful in these types of situations in the future.
“The Yuba City Police Department is aware of a pending State lawsuit against the City of Yuba City and the Yuba City Police Department involving several police officers,” said YCPD officials in a statement released on Wednesday. “However, the City of Yuba City nor the Yuba City Police Department has not been served with a complaint related to the lawsuit. We are unable to comment on this matter at this time.”
According to YCPD officials, Jackson has not been employed with the department since Feb. 22, 2021.