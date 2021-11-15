Aaron Burks said painting is a great way to put him at peace.
And as a retired veteran of both the Army and Navy, who experienced what he said was a bad case of post-traumatic stress disorder, he needed to find not only a post-military career, but a way to calm his inner demons following his latest tour in Iraq.
“Drawing and painting took my mind off other things that were constantly beating me down,” Burks said. “When I am at my drawing table, that’s what I am thinking about. It might be a temporary retreat from those problems, but it’s still a retreat.”
Burks now is currently on a mission to paint and profile as many Pearl Harbor veterans in the country as possible. He received a grant from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture recently to help with the investigative process, which includes traveling the country to find the veterans.
He has profiled a number of them, many of whom were on display at an open gallery exhibit Saturday afternoon at the Center for the Arts in Marysville. He was joined by Air Force veteran and ceramic artist Chris Thompson during the event.
The gallery will remain open for anyone to check out the two veterans’ work Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
“(The work) ballooned to find all the Pearl Harbor survivors that I can, then do these portraits,” Burks said. “The idea of why to do this spun from Hans Holbein, who is one of my favorite artists (who) did all the portraits of (King) Henry VIII in the 1500s. We all know who Henry VIII is and the reason for that is because of Hans Holbein’s portraits.”
Thompson’s art helps world hunger issue
As a child living in the midwest, Thompson knew firsthand what it was like to be food insecure.
Thompson said he had a rough childhood, so after his Air Force career ended he began another life trying to help others through his art.
Thompson is a ceramic artist and has created many bowls and mugs on sale at YSAC to help fund charity work that includes providing food to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
Thompson understands what it is like to be in trouble and when he comes across someone who is homeless, he is almost instantly reminded of what it was like for him as a food insecure child.
The charity work that he helps fund through his art encompasses 17 Northern California counties, including Yuba and Sutter.
For more information on his charities, visit https://afoodbank.org.