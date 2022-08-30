DuckCalling.jpg

A judge presents Bronson Lasley with a $1,000 check after he took first place in the Butte Sink Regional Championship in Colusa on Saturday. 

 Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

Hundreds of duck calling and sporting enthusiasts gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa over the weekend for the annual California State and Butte Sink Regional Calling Competition. 

Hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. for the last 11 years, the competition is the largest calling event west of the Rocky Mountains and has brought hundreds of callers from across the country to compete over the years, including the man that brought the event to Colusa more than a decade ago. 

Tags

Recommended for you