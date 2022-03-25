Solagistics, a veteran-owned company that offers an array of solar energy services, announced that it recently opened a location in Yuba City.
The company said it had a “dedicated team of experienced management and installers” to help with various solar energy services.
The owner of Solagistics, Sutter County resident Andrew Malotte, said he wanted to fill a need in Northern California for improved solar service.
“After years of working in the solar field, I found a need in the industry for better solar services in Northern California,” Malotte said in a statement. “With help from my partners, Solagistics was formed with the intent on improving and changing the current processes within the industry.”
Located at 735 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, those interested can contact Solagistics at 844-765-7669 or visit www.solagistics.com.