The 2023 Veteran’s Resource Fair organized by Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is scheduled to take place next week from Aug. 17-19 at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
According to organizers, the annual event helps to play a “critical role” in aiding veterans, active-duty personnel and their families in receiving necessary goods and services. The fair will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 18. On Aug. 19, the fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Aug. 18, opening ceremonies will be held starting at noon.
Services that will be provided include the following:
– Military clothing supply (Aug. 18 and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19)
– Vision and dental services (Aug. 18 and 19)
– Hearing services (Aug. 17 and 18)
– Veterans service organizations
– Employment/public assistance
– Drug, alcohol and mental
– Women’s health and service area
Those interested in attending can register online at yubasutterveterans.org. Registration also is available in person at the VA clinic located at 425 Plumas St. in Yuba City or the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down office at 604 D St. in Marysville.
In order to attend, proof of veteran status will need to be provided. That proof can include a DD-214, a VA medical card or a veteran’s ID. Organizers said only certified service dogs will be allowed and paperwork is required.
For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down office at 530-749-1036.
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.