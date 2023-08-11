The 2023 Veteran’s Resource Fair organized by Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is scheduled to take place next week from Aug. 17-19 at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.

According to organizers, the annual event helps to play a “critical role” in aiding veterans, active-duty personnel and their families in receiving necessary goods and services. The fair will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 18. On Aug. 19, the fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Aug. 18, opening ceremonies will be held starting at noon.

