Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will host its seventh annual “Standing Tall for Veterans” dinner/fundraiser Friday at Colusa Casino Resort.
“We use this event as a fundraiser to keep our doors open all year round,” said Mike Nichols, president of Yuba-Sutter Stand Down.
Nichols said the organization acts as a network to direct veterans and active duty military personnel within the tri-county area to the specific services that they need. According to the Stand Down website, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Butte counties are home to over 30,000 veterans.
“We cut through the red tape and get these people in direct contact with what they need,” said Nichols. “We want to make sure their questions get answered as fast as possible.”
Each year the dinner has a different theme and this year, Nichols said the dinner will be highlighting women in the uniform.
“Women are out there just as much as the men,” said Nichols. “They are just as much part of the service so we wanted to highlight that.”
According to Nichols, several local female military personnel will he featured in a series of portraits provided by the Yuba Sutter Arts and the keynote speaker will be the female Wing Commander from Beale Air Force Base. A no host cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Nichols said dinner will include pan-seared seak with portobella mushrooms, seasonal vegetables and a dessert.
The event will also include a silent auction and rafflem with prizes including a Razor (scooter) provided by Mathews Motor Sports, several firearms, San Francisco 49ers box seat tickets, a San Francisco Bay yacht cruise, and tickets for Southwest Airlines flights. Nichols said more than 300 people attended last year’s dinner and he is hoping to reach the 400 mark this year.
Tickets cost $75 per person and can be purchased on the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down website or at their office located at 604 D Street in Marysville. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online.
For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Stand Down at 749-1036.