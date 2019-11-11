Thousands lined the streets in downtown Marysville Monday morning for the return – and 17th edition – of the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade.
The parade participants and spectators featured military veterans, first-time parade goers and many children from local organizations and schools, among others.
Most everyone was pleased to have it back following last year’s cancelation due to poor air quality from neighboring wildfires.
“It’s beautiful, the people are wonderful,” said Della Atkinson, a first-time visitor to the parade from Yuba City. “I love the bands because I used to play in a band.”
Yuba City, River Valley and Marysville each had its school band marching down D Street and back up C Street toward Eighth Street during the hour-and-a-half to two-hour festivities.
Flags were waved, children and families were happy and all was good in the area.
It was all to support the veterans, with the parade theme, “Show your support, past, present and future.”
“Everything is pro-military and everyone is supporting (us),” said George Lassegues, a 20-year retired Air Force veteran. “It’s a thank you for us.”
Like so many veterans, Lassegues was in Vietnam, as well as a tour in Thailand, flying B-52 bombers He was an engine technician who flew about once a week for about seven-and-a-half years.
“A lot of people don’t want to do what we do,” Lassegues said.
However, he gets a lot of pride from his service to this day.
“The flag is important to us,” Lassegues said. “I was happy to serve, it was an honor.”
Diana Bryan who attends the parade almost every year, said she appreciates everything about the military.
“It’s a sense of pride that these service men and women have,” said Bryan. “And it’s the pride of the community getting together to support the military.”