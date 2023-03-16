In partnership with the Weed for Warriors Project and vendors, Perfect Union in Marysville will be giving away $5,000 worth of “free cannabis products” on Saturday to veterans who are currently suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other “service-related health concerns.”

Angelica Sanchez, senior director of Government Affairs & Compliance with Perfect Union, said a variety of cannabis products will be given away Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to eligible veterans.

