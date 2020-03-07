On Saturday, the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors was awarded for properly flying the American flag.
AMVETS, a congressionally-charted veterans service organization that lobbies for entitlements for all American veterans, awarded the museum with its Patriotism Award and honored founder Dan Spear.
Greg Nutt, of the Orange County AMVETS Post 18, said he initially looked into how the museum could receive the award. He said he had to contact the closest local post to the museum, Oroville, but it did not present this award. He said he contacted AMVETS to see if it was possible for his post to present them with the award.
In support of the museum receiving the award, members of the community came out and were called upon to speak.
“Thank you to all the veterans,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson. “Great honor for Roberta and Spear family.”
Stephanie Mckenzie, Marysville city council member, said she knows Dan’s legacy would continue to be recognized for the work he did.
Before the awards ceremony concluded, Roberta Spear and her son, Don Spear, were presented a certificate for the work the museum has done by Laura Nicholson on behalf of Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher.
“Thank you all for coming today,” said Spear. “Dan would’ve loved all of this.”
Spear said her husband could go through all the displays, but that he liked things that had a story behind it.
“He felt like someone had to hold the memory and the story,” said Spear.