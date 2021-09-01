The 21st annual Veterans Stand Down event slated to take place later this month was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This comes as a blow to all involved, but without the services offered by (the) VA and other providers that are unable to participate, we are not able to make available the most essential services that make a Stand Down,” said organizers in a statement.
The three-day event, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down group, was scheduled to take place at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Sept. 9-11.
The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down group provides a myriad of services to veterans and veterans’ spouses and dependents, including assistance with medical transportation, rehabilitation, housing, meals, shelter, burial costs, counseling services and connecting vets to state and federal service programs. The three-day Stand Down event is set up to be a one-stop shop to provide veterans and active duty service members with needed resources in one convenient location, with dozens of service providers and vendors helping the local veteran community with everything from free dental work and medical check-ups to clothing and housing resources.
This is the second year the Stand Down event has been canceled due to the pandemic, but the hosting organization continues to provide services to local veterans and their families during this unprecedented time.
“To the Veterans who are in need of services at this time, we encourage you to come by the Stand Down office or contact your local Veterans Service Officer,” the statement said. “We will do our best to support your needs or refer you to the appropriate agency.”
For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email ysveteranssd@gmail.com.