Yuba River Endowment Treasurer Michael Filice recently presented Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down President Mike Nichols and Vice President Rob Upton with a donation of $10,000 to cover 12 months of the organization’s office rent and for marketing expenses for an upcoming online fundraising event.
The Yuba River Endowment is a non-profit organization created by Yuba County farmers. Since formation last year, according to the Endowment’s news release, it has donated over $100,000 to local organizations, including the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, the Yuba-Sutter Fair’s Jr. Livestock Auction and all Yuba County FFA groups.
The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down provides a myriad of services to veterans and veterans’ spouses and dependents, including assistance with medical transportation, rehabilitation, housing, meals, shelter, burial costs, counseling services, connecting vets to State and Federal service programs.
The organization has an annual multi-day Stand Down event bringing all those services to one location to serve hundreds of vets at one time. The 2020 Stand Down was scheduled to occur last week at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, but was cancelled.
“Our major fundraising dinner and our Stand Down event were cancelled due to COVID-19, but the needs of veterans in our local area has only grown,” said Nichols in the news release. “The Endowment’s funding will give us the financial security we need to get through this year.”
The Yuba River Endowment was established by a select group of Yuba County farmers who have a right to water that flows on the Yuba River. The farmers’ water is used to provide the required flow levels to protect endangered fishes on the Yuba River, according to the news release, then once past that critical point, the water can be sold to drought-stricken areas of the state.
Proceeds from the water transfers provide the funding for the Yuba River Endowment, allow these farmers to expand their agricultural operations and create jobs in Yuba County, according to the release.
The Endowment was created to give back to the community, and provide organizational and educational grants.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back’,” said Filice. “Our board is made up of representatives from seven different Yuba County regions, from Browns Valley to Wheatland. It’s an honor to be able to help our local veterans with this donation to the Stand Down. Without their sacrifice and service, we would not have the freedoms we enjoy today.”