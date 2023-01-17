Representatives of the Yuba River Endowment presented a $10,000 donation last week to the board of Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, according to officials with the endowment.
The money, officials said, is meant to cover one year’s rent for the veterans organization’s office in Marysville. Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down provides services to veterans and their spouses and dependents, including assistance with medical transportation, rehabilitation, housing, meals, shelter, burial costs, counseling services, and connecting veterans to state and federal service programs, the endowment said.
“Due to COVID restrictions, most of our fundraising events have been cancelled for three years now, but the needs of veterans in our local area have only grown,” Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down President Mike Nichols said in a statement. “The Endowment’s funding will give us the financial security we need to get through this year.”
Yuba River Endowment, a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers in late 2019, has donated more than $450,000 to local organizations, including the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, the Yuba-Sutter Fair’s Jr. Livestock Auction and all Yuba County FFA groups, representatives of the endowment said.
Representatives with the endowment said it was created to give back to the community, and provide organizational and educational grants.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back’,” local farmer and Yuba River Endowment board member Mike Filice said in a statement. “Our board is made up of representatives from eight different Yuba County regions, from Browns Valley to Wheatland. It’s an honor to be able to help our local veterans with this donation to the Stand Down. Without their sacrifice and service, we would not have the freedoms we enjoy today.”