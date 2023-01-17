Representatives of the Yuba River Endowment presented a $10,000 donation last week to the board of Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, according to officials with the endowment.

The money, officials said, is meant to cover one year’s rent for the veterans organization’s office in Marysville. Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down provides services to veterans and their spouses and dependents, including assistance with medical transportation, rehabilitation, housing, meals, shelter, burial costs, counseling services, and connecting veterans to state and federal service programs, the endowment said.

