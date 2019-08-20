Filled with military-style tents and stacks of provisions, Beckwourth Riverfront Park has transformed into a one-stop spot tailored to veterans and their families.
The three-day, 20th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down kicks off today at the Marysville park and offers a wide array of services and information for those who are serving or have served in the military.
“We expect to get about 1,000 people this year,” said Shane Griego, an Air Force veteran. “We did some public service announcements in Oroville and Chico reaching out to the Camp Fire victims so we’re hoping to help more people this year.”
Griego, who retired at Beale Air Force Base about five years ago, has been volunteering with the Stand Down since 2004.
“We’re the second largest stand down, with San Diego being the biggest,” he said. “One of our biggest accomplishments is helping clients/participants here with services and then later, they come back here and volunteer to help other veterans — that’s how you measure success.”
Veterans Village of San Diego started in 1981 and provides services to more than 2,000 military veterans each year.
“It’s amazing to think that 20 years ago, before I was here, the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down helped 50 people,” Griego said. “It’s grown a lot.”
A group of airmen with Beale’s 9th Civil Engineering and Intelligence squadrons, was busy Tuesday morning setting up large tents along with groups of volunteers from other organizations as well as government agencies and private businesses.
Griego said there are about 100 volunteers from Beale scheduled to help and even more from the community who show up each year.
“The stand down has evolved from being just for homeless veterans, which is still a priority, but now we focus on all veterans. We want to provide them with information and resources that they might not have known were available to them, whether it’s benefits or whatever,” said Mike Nichols, president of the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, the nonprofit volunteer organization that puts on the event every year.
“Many think the only resources they are able to get is the GI Bill and a home loan, but they don’t look at the rest of the picture. If they have questions about Social Security, the DMV; if they are looking for work; it’s all here, and they can come and sit down with someone and ask their questions.”
The types of services provided this year will be similar to last year’s event. The main difference is that the female veteran’s and spouses’ areas will be expanded.
“We are trying to set up, basically, a mini stand down for females that have served and spouses so they aren’t stuck in the main mill with everyone else,” Nichols said.
Nichols estimates there are about 29,000 veterans living in the Yuba-Sutter area. Last year’s event saw approximately 895 veterans receive services over the three days, which is a typical turnout, he said.
Nichols said the community can still help with the event through monetary donations or by volunteering their time. Veterans who have never attended the local event are encouraged to complete the registration form ahead of time. For more information, visit http://www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.
Stand Down schedule
Today:
9 a.m. - Gates open to veterans.
Noon - Opening Ceremonies
4 p.m. - Gates close - services available until 5 p.m.
Thursday:
9 a.m. - Gates open to veterans.
4 p.m. - Gates close - services available until 5 p.m.
Friday:
9 a.m. - Gates open to veterans.
12:30 p.m. - Gates close - services available until 2 p.m.
2 p.m. - Stand Down 20th anniversary Celebration. Roast pig and all the trimmings.