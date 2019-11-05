After the cancelation of last year’s veterans day parade because of very poor air quality from wildfires, the event is back and bigger than ever.
The 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day parade will feature a parade with over 150 floats maneuvering through downtown Marysville.
Organizer Cindy Verrill said the parade has become something of a “monster,” with the number of parade participants.
“It seems like we’re going to have a lot more floats this year,” Verrill said. “Veterans groups, businesses, school bands – you name it, I think we’ve got a little of it.”
Verrill said the theme of the parade is “supporting our troops past, present and future” for veterans who have served in the military. To show support, storefronts in downtown Marysville will display recognition certificates in the windows, depicting local veterans with their photos, time served awards and service medals.
“You’d be surprised how many people don’t know who are veterans,” Verrill said.
Verrill said those interested in having a recognition certificate displayed can send an email to lexluther2010@hotmail.com to request a certificate form. The completed certificates are laminated for re-use each year.
The impetus for the parade is the federal holiday Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, which first honored those who served in World War I and has since expanded to recognize all who have served in the armed forces.
The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. after performances of the national anthem and the military bugle call “Taps.” The parade route makes a square around downtown starting at seventh and D Streets, turns left onto Second Street, left onto C Street before concluding on Fifth street.
“There’ll be two announcers booths so they don’t have to crowd D street to hear,” Verrill said, noting there will be a booth on D street and on Second Street for spectators to keep stay up-to-date on which float is coming up next.
The floats will take about 60 to 90 minutes to pass by, Verrill said. During the parade, small American flags will be passed out to children and the leftovers given to adults on parade day.
For veterans, Verrill said they should wear any service medals they have and display them with pride. “Don’t be embarrassed to have somebody come up and say ‘thank you for your service,’” Verrill said.
For those who want to participate in the parade, Verrill said they should get in touch with her by Thursday (Nov. 7), otherwise participants will be walk-ons. Verrill said the staging area at Bank of America gets tighter every year, but she’s glad there is so much enthusiasm for supporting veterans.
“Celebrate those that have served,” Verrill said. “If you have flags bring them, if you’re a vet wear your medals, and come out and enjoy the parade.”