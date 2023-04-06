Vial of Life has helped streamline medical information for Yuba-Sutter residents for nearly 20 years.
In the event of a medical emergency, when minutes count, Vial of Life provides residents with a kit to hold all their important medical documents in one place. This allows first responders and family members to quickly and easily locate a patient’s medical information.
Vial of Life is a national program that has been available in the Yuba-Sutter area since 2004, said Gerry Dorsey, president of the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary. Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital and the Auxiliary help to purchase materials and assemble Vial of Life kits for patients, he said.
“In an emergency, people don’t think clearly. Seeing the Vial of Life emblem on a patient’s door lets first responders know where to find someone’s medical information,” Dorsey said.
Each kit contains a number of forms inside a container resembling a prescription medication bottle as well as decals to alert first responders that a Vial of Life kit is kept inside a person’s home, typically inside their refrigerator.
The forms include room for the user's specific emergency information such as allergies, prior illnesses and prescription medications. It also has a place for emergency contact numbers. Patients are also encouraged to create copies of their medical forms to distribute to family members.
Dorsey estimated that around 500 Vial of Life kits were distributed to Yuba-Sutter residents in 2022 and around 800 kits were sent out this year.
Officials encourage Vial of Life users to place a decal on their front door or window as well as their refrigerator. This is to help notify emergency responders that a Vial of Life kit is located somewhere in the home and allow them to administer aid accordingly in the event of an emergency, Dorsey said.
Vial of Life kits are currently available through Walgreens and the Adventist Health/Rideout gift shop for free. Large orders of kits can also be made by contacting Dorsey at 530-742-1449 or dorsegc@hotmail.com.