VialFile.jpg

Helene Johnson of Yuba City in 2009 holds a Vial of Life sticker and the medical paperwork that is inserted into the bottle including a card that can be carried in your wallet.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Vial of Life has helped streamline medical information for Yuba-Sutter residents for nearly 20 years.

In the event of a medical emergency, when minutes count, Vial of Life provides residents with a kit to hold all their important medical documents in one place. This allows first responders and family members to quickly and easily locate a patient’s medical information.

Tags

Recommended for you