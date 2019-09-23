The woman shot and killed early Sunday morning, allegedly by a Live Oak man who has yet to be apprehended, was identified by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office on Monday.
Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, of Marysville was the victim in Sunday’s shooting in the 1000 block of F Street in Marysville.
At 3:48 a.m. Sunday, the Marysville Police Department responded to F Street for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located Smith, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Smith later died from her injuries, according to a press release.
After an investigation, the suspect in the shooting was identified as Jesse Jaramillo, 29, of Live Oak.
Jaramillo reportedly fled the scene and had yet to be located by law enforcement as of late Monday afternoon. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release.