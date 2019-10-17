A 54-year-old man from Yuba City who was killed in a collision on Highway 20 near Lytle Road last week has been identified by the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
At 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Mohammad A. Bath was heading east on Highway 20 and had come to a stop or was slowing down due to traffic from road closures related to an earlier accident when Richard B. Heryford, 56, of Sutter, failed to see traffic ahead of him and crashed into the back of Bath in his 2016 Ford at 50-55 miles per hour, according to public information officer David Hernandez.
Bath died. Heryford was not injured in the collision.
Hernandez said an investigation into the collision is ongoing to determine whether charges will be filed against Heryford.
Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have contributed to the collisions, according to a news release.