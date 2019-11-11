The victim of a shooting in Yuba City on Friday is still in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Elias Garibay of Yuba City was found with a gunshot wound at Tortilleria Flores restaurant in the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, after it was reported to police that shots had been fired. Runyen said the restaurant was open at the time of incident.
According to a Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for victim’s medical expenses, Garibay was trying to protect a woman and infant who were seeking shelter from an abusive man.
Victor Esquivel, 35, of Yuba City was identified as the suspect and had fled the scene. The California Highway Patrol assisted Yuba City Police detectives and were able to locate Esquivel in the area of Newhall, a community in Santa Clarita, at 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Runyen.
Runyen said that Esquivel and Garibay are believed to have been in an argument earlier Friday but said Monday that there are no further updates and the investigation is ongoing. The Yuba City Police Department is working on securing the extradition of Esquivel back to Sutter County where he will be charged with attempted murder, according to Runyen.
The Go Fund Me Page set up for Garibay has raised more than $4,600 as of late Monday afternoon.