Yuba County Victim Services and Sutter County Victim Services is hosting their 30th annual Candlelight Vigil next month.
National Victims Rights week is from April 18 through April 24 and the vigil will take place through Facebook live due to COVID-19 at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 to remember and celebrate victims of homicide, according to an event announcement.
Those who would like to have their loved ones’ photos displayed are asked to have them to Victim Services no later than April 2.
For more information, call 741-6275.