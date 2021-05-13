One of the two alleged victims in the case against a Marysville man charged with rape and domestic violence testified in court on Thursday.
The jury trial of Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, began on Wednesday with opening statements from attorneys and witness testimony from Wade’s grandfather, Emanuel Powe. Wade is being tried on charges of rape, two counts of oral copulation with a victim under 14, domestic violence, and false imprisonment.
Wade was arrested on June 9, 2020, after a domestic violence incident allegedly took place at a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Street in Marysville. The victim who testified on Wednesday described what happened the morning of June 9. She had been dating Wade for about a month and was living with Wade at his grandparents’ house. The victim’s 14-year-old daughter was living with Wade and the victim at the house.
“It was good except he had a temper,” the victim said regarding their relationship. “…That scared me.”
She said Wade would become angry seemingly out of nowhere and described previous instances of verbal and physical abuse. The victim said after she woke up on June 9, Wade began yelling at her and throwing laundry items around the house. She then told Wade the relationship was over because she was “tired of walking on eggshells.”
At that point, Wade became angrier and told the victim she couldn’t leave. Wade ripped off the victim’s shirt and began choking the victim as she tried to unlock the door to leave.
“I was gasping for air,” the victim said. “…Asking him to stop.”
The victim said Wade put both hands around her throat and squeezed hard. While being questioned, Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna displayed photos of the victim in court that depicted visible marks on her chest and neck that allegedly were caused by Wade.
The victim said Wade blocked the front door by standing in front of it and by placing an air mattress in the way. To allow her daughter to escape, the victim said she lunged at Wade who began punching the back of her head. The daughter ran to a neighbor’s house and the victim met up with her daughter after talking Wade into letting her check on her.
The victim said the first thing her daughter said when she saw her was, “Mom, he raped me.” The victim said this took place on June 7.
“I want him to get what’s coming to him for what he did to my daughter,” the victim said.
Wade has been in custody since June 9 and is ineligible for bail. In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.
The trial will resume in Yuba County Superior Court today (Friday).