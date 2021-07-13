The two individuals who died in a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 20 near Sutter last week have been identified by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased from the July 6 crash were identified as Sukhjot Singh Dhillon, 19, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, 63, both of Yuba City.
Sukhjot Singh Dhillon was driving the 2004 Nissan Titan and Ranjit Singh Dhillon was riding in the passenger seat at the time of the collision.
At around 2:30 p.m., the Nissan Titan traveled into oncoming traffic directly into the path of a tractor trailer, which hit the passenger side of the Nissan. What caused the Nissan Titan to veer into the wrong lane is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the collision, all of which came to a rest blocking lanes of traffic in both directions.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said law enforcement was unable to positively identify the deceased until Tuesday due to the severely burned bodies of the individuals.
“The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences to the family and friends of Sukhjot and Ranjit,” Smallwood said in a press release. “California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation on this incident.”