Two people died in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 20 west of Acacia Avenue on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger inside a 2004 Nissan Titan traveled into oncoming traffic directly into the path of a tractor trailer, according to CHP. The two occupants of the Nissan died as a result of the tractor trailer hitting the passenger side of the Nissan. The identity of the two individuals killed was not available as of late Wednesday.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the individuals were badly burned and information about their identities would not be available until an autopsy is completed and next of kin has been identified and contacted.
At around 2:30 p.m., Gene Davis Blakely, 60, of Marysville, headed west on Highway 20, east of Acacia Avenue in a 2013 Kenworth tractor trailer at around 60 miles per hour. The Nissan was traveling eastbound on Highway 20, east of Acacia Avenue at an unknown speed. A 2002 GMC 3500 driven by David Michael Kisling, 26, of Marysville, traveled eastbound behind the Nissan.
According to the Sacramento Bee, Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer Joshua Oglesby said video footage showed the GMC hitting the back of the Nissan causing the driver of the Nissan to lose control and veer into the westbound lane.
On Wednesday, Oglesby told the Appeal that CHP was sticking to the original news release that said at some point either prior to or after the Nissan traveled into the westbound lane, the front of the GMC collided with the rear of the Nissan.
Oglesby said the driver at fault for the collision had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.
The GMC continued onto the shoulder where it impacted the guardrail, according to CHP. The cause of the Nissan traveling into the westbound lane remains under investigation.
All vehicles came to rest blocking lanes of traffic in both directions. The occupants of the Nissan are suspected to have died from blunt force trauma. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to have contributed to the collision, according to CHP.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Yuba-Sutter CHP at 674-5141.