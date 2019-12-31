Victoria Tudor - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Victoria Tudor, 56, Marysville, Retired USAF, Historic Marysville City Cemetery Commission and volunteer and an active member of Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History
2019: Throughout this year I have seen like-minded individuals getting involved with events to preserve our local history. One of my monumental interests is the Historic Marysville City Cemetery and the restoration efforts. This year our community was extremely generous, and for that I am truly thankful.
2020: My wish for the new year is that we can continue our efforts to preserve this historic gem and for the passionate volunteers of this community to know that their efforts are highly appreciated and that they are our true treasures.