In challenging times, it’s good to know there are bright, colorful spots like a community garden that’s flourishing. And it’s not just a bright spot, it’s a productive spot -- a victory garden, of sorts.
Victory gardens were a big deal during the World War. Today’s pandemic has sparked a similar interest in growing fresh produce and the Artisan Community Garden is doing its part to help.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not been able to hold our normal summer kids gardening programs and community events,” said Amber Milner, with the Artisan Community Garden. “Plot renters have continued to be able to tend to their gardens and we are offering private bookings for families to enjoy the garden in a small group setting.”
Milner is hopeful that the garden, located outside the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City, will be back in action for more events next year.
In the meantime, lots of home gardeners have cropped up and the community garden team members are doing what they can to help facilitate that.
“Growing your own produce provides endless health benefits and can be done by people of all ages,” she said. “Research shows that gardening lessens stress, supports self-esteem, provides exercise, diminishes depression and anxiety, strengthens dexterity, and creates an overall feeling of peace. There’s just something magical about being out in the sunshine and dirt, watching life grow from a seed into nourishing food.”
For the past two summers, they have hosted a free, salsa making event in September where participants harvested tomatoes and peppers off the vines and each created their own recipes.
“The garden provided the tomatoes, peppers, onions, cilantro, chips and kitchen utensils,” Milner said. “Salsa makers were encouraged to bring extra mix-ins like mango, pineapple, lime and spices. We tasted each other’s creations and enjoyed friendly company in our beautiful garden setting.”
Through children’s gardening programs, community events and plot rentals, the Artisan Community Garden’s mission is to maintain a sustainable community garden that will produce nourishing food, provide educational resources on healthy living and foster a culture of social responsibility all while promoting community togetherness, according to Milner.