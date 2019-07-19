Off the beaten path in the foothills, on a 47-acre plot of land overlooking the valley floor, a group is working to restore the property formerly used as a children’s home to be the headquarters of a disabled veterans assistance program.
The property off Drobish Road near Bangor will be the future expansion of Victory Village, a substance abuse treatment program that offers transitional living and reemployment training opportunities for disabled veterans. The program was established by the nonprofit Northern California Community Development Corporation, which currently runs its services out of Oroville.
The program’s director, Tony Tamantini, has been working with a group of eight others for the past four months trying to get the facility ready for operation. The property has been vacant for a number of years, so work thus far has entailed landscaping and prepping the main buildings for use.
Tamantini is 23 years sober, himself, and has been a substance abuse counselor for about nine years. He said these sorts of programs that treat the invisible wounds of war for many veterans is vital.
“It’s about changing someone’s life and giving them the type of help that was offered to me when I needed it,” Tamantini said.
The property currently has four houses – including a main lodge facility, commercial kitchen and room for counseling – six bunkhouses that can be used for summer-type living and numerous outbuildings like barns, a maintenance shop and an equestrian area.
One of the houses has been completely refurbished so far. Eric Almquist, president of the Northern California Community Development Corporation, said he hopes to have the rest of the houses completed and occupied by the end of the year.
“Once those houses are completed, we will be able to serve about 30 people, hopefully by the end of the year,” he said. “Then next spring, we will start with the bunkhouses, which once rehabbed will be able to be used for nine months out of the year.”
Once everything is completed, Almquist estimates the property will be able to accommodate up to 70 people.
“I spent so many years on the other side of the fence, this is my way of giving back,” said Rodney Baker, maintenance coordinator, who also struggled with sobriety before meeting Tamantini and joining in on the project. “I want to leave a legacy of hope and not destruction.”
Coordinators work with local government agencies, veterans’ services networks, health departments, probation and parole departments, and behavioral health departments to find referrals of the most in-need disabled veterans.
Assemblyman James Gallagher toured the facility on Thursday and said while the project is in its early stages, the vision and passion behind Victory Village is evident.
“There are not many inpatient treatment facilities for drug addition so this would be a welcome addition to the area. And out in the hills it is the kind of place you can get people away from the triggers and influences that could cause relapse,” Gallagher said. “I think it has the potential to be helpful to area veterans who may be dealing with PTSD and other horrors of war that may lead to addiction and homelessness.”
Those that participate will be able to live on site and receive one-on-one counseling, equine therapy and employment training. They will also help with upkeep and projects on the property.
For more information about the Victory Village program, visit www.victoryvillagevets.org.