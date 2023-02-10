Community members and family remember Frank Rosiles as a bright young boy who loved baseball, anime and helping others.
Following his death earlier this week, hundreds of community members gathered at the Olivehurst Linda Little League Field on Thursday to celebrate Rosiles’s life with a balloon release and candlelight vigil.
On Sunday night, the 10-year-old boy was reportedly killed after being shot in the back in what the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department called a “dispute among families.” Rosiles was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, but was pronounced dead, officials said.
After the incident, sheriff’s officials arrested a suspect in the alleged shooting, 31-year-old Juan Ortiz of Olivehurst. Ortiz pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a Yuba County court to various charges that include first-degree murder.
“My brother was such a happy boy, he was so loving. He was just a nice person and a funny person to be around. He didn’t deserve this, and we will get justice for my brother,” his sister Alexis Leal said.
Several relatives and community members who are close to the Rosiles family spoke in remembrance of Frank Rosiles.
“It makes my heart so happy that so many people have come to support him, that he has been loved like this,” his mother Lori Rosiles said.
Rosiles’s former baseball coach and the president of Olivehurst Linda Little League said that he was a loving boy who was taken too soon.
“He always offered to help me or the other coaches ever since he and his brother started playing T-ball here. When you play little league, you create a family. He was a part of all our lives,” Duane Cleveland said.
During the vigil, Cleveland announced the T-ball field located within the Little League field would be dedicated to Frank Rosiles. Formerly known as the T-ball Field of Dreams, the area will now be called Frankie’s Field of Dreams so that his name is said every day, he said.
A group of pastors from different churches in the community also spoke during the vigil to honor Rosiles’s memory.
Prior to the balloon release, Cleveland announced that he and other members of the Little League were donating a car to Lori Rosiles in hopes of making her and her family’s lives easier as they grieve her son’s death.
Hundreds of balloons were released with messages of love and remembrance for Frank Rosiles.
“I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude for everything everyone has done. My son would have loved this. He would have been right up there with everyone for the outpour of love everyone has shown us. I’m so thankful for everyone making this so special. This community is chained together,” Lori Rosiles said.