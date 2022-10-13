Earlier this month, four Merced County family members were allegedly kidnapped and killed south of Merced off South Highway 59 and on Saturday, a candlelight vigil will be held in Yuba City to “remember and honor” the “Sikh Punjabi” family members that were lost.

“The investigation into the disappearance of the family began Oct. 3 after police found Amandeep Singh’s Dodge Ram truck on fire in the town of Winton,” the Los Angeles Times reported this week. “When family members couldn’t locate Amandeep or his brother, sister-in-law or their baby, they reported the family as missing. The search led investigators with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to the family business, Unison Trucking, where video surveillance showed a suspect abducting the family at gunpoint and leading them away in the truck.”

