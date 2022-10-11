A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St. in Yuba City, for Eric Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who was killed over the weekend in a fatal accident.
According to people close to Pomeroy, he was involved in the fatal accident while on his way to a swim event for his daughter. The Appeal has attempted to receive information from the California Highway Patrol about the crash, but none of the surrounding agencies were willing to provide any details on Tuesday.
Brian Danielson, with the CHP, said the “crash happened in Placer County.”
Along with his role with the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, Pomeroy was also running for a Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3 seat against Rita Andrews in the Nov. 8 election.
In late February, the Appeal did a profile on Pomeroy and his involvement with Sutter Buttes Swimming, a nonprofit swimming club that practiced and held events at Gauche Aquatic Park. A former high school swimmer himself, Pomeroy said he became involved with the idea of starting a new local swim team after a former longtime club shut down and his children began to show interest in the sport.
“Probably three years ago the team just shut down,” he said in February. “So, the city wanted some sort of competitive swim team brought back, so we partnered and I started a nonprofit from the ground up and here we are.”
Pomeroy said when the Feather River Aquatic Club was shut down, he would have to drive his oldest daughter down to Roseville usually five to six days a week for a few years in order to continue training.
“That’s what really got me into swimming full force is watching my kids and getting involved,” he said. “Just like the dad that’s the soccer coach.”
Pomeroy said Sutter Buttes Swimming, which goes by the nickname of Sharks and has black and teal team colors, started in August 2021. It includes children from ages 5 to 18 with USA Swim certified coaches leading the swimmers.