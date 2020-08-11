A virtual ceremony is taking place Friday to mark the completion of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project, according to a news release.
Yuba City, with support from Marysville, Sutter County and Yuba County will be hosting the event, which begins at 9 a.m. from Riverfront Park, Marysville. The event will be streamed on Yuba City’s Facebook page.
The project began in January 2018 and replaced the old two-lane bridge built in 1958. The new bridge is four lanes across the Feather River that connects Fifth Street in Marysville to Bridge Street in Yuba City.
“The collaboration and efforts of local and regional jurisdictions has resulted in an investment in our infrastructure that will prove to be a sound investment for the entire Yuba-Sutter region’s future,” Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said via the release. “We will see improved traffic circulation, enhancing public safety for commuters, pedestrians, and bicyclists.”
Along with the construction of the new bridge, the old bridge was demolished, landscaping work was done in both cities, and the parking lot for the soccer fields at Riverfront Park was rebuilt.